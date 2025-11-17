Antonio Brown may face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of attempted murder with gun, prosecutor says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL star Antonio Brown could face up to 30 years in prison if he’s convicted of attempted murder with a gun charge, a prosecutor said Monday.

Brown was formally arraigned in Miami-Dade Circuit Court via video. His lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, repeated that Brown already entered a not guilty plea. He was released from jail last week on a $25,000 bond and is required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

The attempted murder charge against the Super Bowl champion carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence in many cases. But Assistant State Attorney Stephanie Cruz said that because Brown was accused of using a gun, he could face double that time because of a firearm sentencing enhancement.

The law also carries a possible 20-year minimum mandatory sentence upon conviction.

Brown, 37, is accused of grabbing a handgun from a security officer after an incident following a celebrity boxing match in Miami back in May. Brown allegedly fired two shots at a man he had gotten into a fistfight with earlier in the night, according to an arrest warrant.

The alleged victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwambe Nantambu, told investigators that one of the bullets grazed his neck.

Eiglarsh said in a previous hearing that the affidavit was mistaken and that Brown used his personal firearm and the shots were not fired at anyone. Brown had previously stated on his social media that he was defending himself from people who were trying to steal jewelry from him.

Brown arrived back in the U.S. last week from Dubai. The initial arrest warrant was issued in June.

A status hearing was set for Dec. 22. There has been no trial date set.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.