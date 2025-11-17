US national anthem singer for NFL's Spain game sparks debate over outfit choice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Karina Pasian was tapped to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Madrid, Spain, between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders.

Pasian came out to the field in a black mini dress with thigh-high stockings and garters to sing the national anthem. While her performance went well, fans were upset with her outfit as she was singing.

Many NFL fans got caught up in a frenzied debate on social media.

Regardless, Pasian ignored the critics and wrote on Instagram about how proud she was to have the opportunity to sing the anthem in front of thousands of people in Spain.

"Thank you so much @nfl for this amazing opportunity! It was an honor to sing the national anthem at the first ever NFL game in Spain!!" she wrote as the caption for a collage of photos.

Pasian has been in the music industry for quite a while. Her R&B album, "First Love," reached No. 11 on the U.S. R&B charts and No. 57 on the overall U.S. charts when it debuted in August 2008.

She’s put out a few EPs and singles since then, with her most recent EP coming out in 2020 called "Something Warm to Wear."

Meanwhile, fans in Spain were treated to an overtime game. The Dolphins were able to escape with a three-point victory over the Commanders, 16-13.