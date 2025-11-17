Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

US national anthem singer for NFL's Spain game sparks debate over outfit choice

Pasian sang before the first-ever NFL regular-season game was played in Madrid

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Karina Pasian was tapped to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Madrid, Spain, between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders.

Pasian came out to the field in a black mini dress with thigh-high stockings and garters to sing the national anthem. While her performance went well, fans were upset with her outfit as she was singing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Karina Pasian singing the anthem

Karina Pasian sings the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Many NFL fans got caught up in a frenzied debate on social media.

Regardless, Pasian ignored the critics and wrote on Instagram about how proud she was to have the opportunity to sing the anthem in front of thousands of people in Spain.

NFL WEEK 11 SCORES: JOSH ALLEN'S DOMINANCE LIFTS BILLS TO WIN, MULTIPLE GAMES FINISH TIGHT

Karina Pasian on a red stage in Madrid, Spain

Karina Pasian sings the United States national anthem during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Nov. 16, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

"Thank you so much @nfl for this amazing opportunity! It was an honor to sing the national anthem at the first ever NFL game in Spain!!" she wrote as the caption for a collage of photos.

Pasian has been in the music industry for quite a while. Her R&B album, "First Love," reached No. 11 on the U.S. R&B charts and No. 57 on the overall U.S. charts when it debuted in August 2008.

Karina Pasian wears a black mini dress to perform the US national anthem

Karina Pasian sings the national anthem prior to the NFL 2025 game between Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Nov. 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She’s put out a few EPs and singles since then, with her most recent EP coming out in 2020 called "Something Warm to Wear."

Meanwhile, fans in Spain were treated to an overtime game. The Dolphins were able to escape with a three-point victory over the Commanders, 16-13.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue