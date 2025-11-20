Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Antonio Brown cracks joke about Charlie Kirk assassination in livestream with controversial rapper

Brown is facing an attempted murder charge

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Antonio Brown kept busy earlier this week while facing an attempted murder charge.

The former NFL wide receiver visited the Florida home of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and linked up with YouTube streamer Adin Ross.

Brown and 6ix9ine spent hours together at the home with Ross and others, where the two even took lie detector tests that showed Brown was lying about regretting his infamous shirtless exit from the MetLife Stadium field in 2022. He did, however, tell the truth that he still likes Ben Roethlisberger and enjoyed being with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown referenced Charlie Kirk's assassination when talking about potentially being killed on a livestream with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Adin Ross. (Robin Alam, Jeff Kowalsky/Getty Images)

Well before the lie detector tests, Brown, 6ix9ine and Ross were outside the home playing pickup football when fans drove past. Given 6ix9ine's run-ins with the law and the recent break-in at the home, all were on high alert.

Brown then approached Ross and asked, "No one's gonna Charlie Kirk me, right?" referencing the political commentator's assassination in September. 6ix9ine made a similar comment earlier when other fans drove past the home.

Kirk was shot and killed while debating college students at Utah Valley University. He was 31 years old.

Charlie Kirk in October 2024.

Charlie Kirk was a conservative activist who led Turning Point USA. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

Brown was recently extradited from Dubai to the United States to face an attempted murder charge stemming from a May incident at a boxing event hosted by Ross in Miami, where he allegedly shot at the same person who waved a Palestinian flag during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance in February.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu was arrested in June on charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interrupting a lawful assembly, revealing a link between the shooting incident and the Super Bowl.

One video showed Brown appearing to fight in a parking lot as a crowd moved toward an alley. Then a gunshot appeared to ring out, sending spectators running in the opposite direction.

Brown admitted that he had "slammed" one person's security guard. He said he told one of the officers that he hadn't done anything. The Washington Post reported the next month that a warrant had been issued for Brown's arrest.

Brown claimed on social media that Nantambu "[tried] to steal from me and threaten my life."

Antonio Brown holds ball

Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Jan. 2, 2022. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The former NFL star has had multiple legal issues in the past. He was sued in 2019 over allegations of rape and sexual misconduct, which he eventually settled with his accuser. He pleaded no contest to felony battery and burglary charges in June 2020. Brown was arrested again in 2023 over allegations of unpaid child support.

Fox News' Digital's Jackson Thompson, Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

