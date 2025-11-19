Shedeur Sanders finds silver lining in $200,000 home robbery where he was 'caught slipping'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders may have been "caught slipping," but everybody is safe — as are his most important valuables — after his home was robbed earlier this week.

As Sanders made his NFL debut Sunday, three masked suspects broke into his home and stole $200,000 worth of goods.

Not a dollar of it though, was his jewelry, Sanders said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m in a mental space now to where it’s not too much that could faze me, honestly. And none of my jewelry got took, anyway," Sanders said in his first comments about the robbery on Wednesday. "So, you know, it’s just caught slipping. You know, it happens."

Sanders said his phone has been blowing up since the robbery, and he has been unable to chat with a lot of people, including his father, Deion Sanders. Reporters asked Sanders if his dad or brother were coming to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he said the only way to get in touch with him would essentially be to get to the game.

GIANTS ROOKIE BLITZES REPORTS HE WAS DISCIPLINED FOR SLEEPING DURING TEAM MEETING

"I talked to Shilo. Shilo called me, but I said, ‘Bro, right now, if you want to talk, everybody just fly in. Come see me, bro. I ain’t trying to be on my phone. I’m not trying to do any of that. If you want to talk, just pull up on me. Then we can talk from there,’" Sanders said. "Other than that, I don’t even check my phone. Too many people been texting me, ‘Are you okay?’ Yes, I’m fine. I didn’t get robbed — my house did."

Sanders said despite the scary situation, he is in a "great place" "mentally and emotionally."

"In life, there’s always going to be adversity. Things aren’t always going to go as planned, but I would say I’m prepared for anything," he said.

A report by officer Charles Johnson stated that three suspects ransacked a bedroom, rifled through nightstands and closets, and used cellphone flashlights as they moved through the home. The footage reviewed by investigators showed the trio leaving the house, and carrying multiple bags before disappearing into the nearby woods.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the Browns’ 23-17 defeat, Sanders came in after starter Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion. Sanders went 4-for-16 for 47 yards with one interception. He was also sacked twice by the Ravens.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.