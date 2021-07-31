Anthony Sherman blasts NFL for making players wear 'vaccine status' wristbands

Earlier this month, the NFL announced teams were required to develop a method to visually identify fully vaccinated Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals — like using color-coded wristbands or credentials — by the beginning of training camp, and former Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman may have just gotten the memo.

"The [NFL] is making players wear colored wrist bands now based on vaccination status. Funny, I thought we all agreed on the evils of segregation back in the 60s," he tweeted.

"Here we are again- only this time it’s based on personal health choices instead of skin color."

His tweet was quickly met with criticism.

"That’s the whole point. What made segregation unethical was that people were being held back by something they couldn’t just choose not to be. Anti-vaxxers choosing to put everyone around them at risk is something they could always just not do."

OutKick’s Alejandro Avila reported the Pittsburgh Steelers will monitor the team’s vaccination status using yellow bracelets to mark players who have yet to receive their COVID shot.

"The league clearly values being woke, not awake," Sherman tweeted. "What a shame. And what a sham."