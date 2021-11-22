Anthony Davis defends LeBron James, takes jab at Isaiah Stewart after on-court fight

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis came to the defense of LeBron James after the superstar was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons when he threw an elbow at Isaiah Stewart and caught him in the nose and sparked a brouhaha.

The incident occurred in the third quarter on a foul shot. James and Stewart were trying to box each other out when James connected his elbow with Stewart’s eye. Stewart charged at James and the Lakers players multiple times before he was finally corralled.

Davis tried to dispel the notion that James was a dirty player and made clear there was nobody on the team that was going to accept what Stewart was doing.

"Everyone in the league knows that [James] isn’t a dirty guy. As soon as he did it, he looked back and told him, ‘My bad. I didn’t try to do it,'" Davis said. "I don’t know what [Stewart] was trying to do. Nobody on our team, 1-15, was having it."

Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Stewart felt like he had been given a cheap shot.

"I don’t think James is a dirty player, but Stew cut his eye. He felt like he had been cheap-shotted across the brow. I’m not even sure he knew who hit him," Casey said via The Athletic.

After the ejection, Los Angeles turned on the jets in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles outscored Detroit 37-17 in the fourth and won the game 121-116.

Davis finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and four steals. Russell Westbrook finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

Los Angeles got back to 9-9 with the win while the Pistons fell to 4-12.

James and Stewart could be facing suspensions for their roles in the incident.