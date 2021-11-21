Expand / Collapse search
Lakers' LeBron James, Pistons' Isaiah Stewart ejected following brawl

LeBron James was ejected from the team’s game against the Pistons after he drilled Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart in the head with an elbow

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Lakers superstar LeBron James was ejected from the team’s game against the Pistons after he drilled Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart in the head with an elbow while the two players were fighting for a rebound in the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup.

James was hit with a flagrant foul and was later ejected following a video review.

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) is held back after a foul during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Detroit.

It appeared James’ elbow and hand made contact with Stewart’s head. The second-year player on the Pistons started to bleed, went into a rage and had to be held back by several teammates and coaches to keep him separated from James.

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) is held back after a foul during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Detroit.

James was escorted off the floor.

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Detroit.

Stewart was also ejected from the game and had to be guided to the team’s tunnel. The game resumed with 9:18 to go in the third, and the Pistons held a 78-66 lead over Los Angeles.

The two teams will square off again next Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

