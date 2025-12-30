Angels to part ways with Anthony Rendon as they restructure disastrous $245M contract: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly parting ways with third baseman Anthony Rendon.

Rendon was set to enter the final year of a seven-year, $245 million contract, but the final year of the contract will be deferred in the range of three to five years, according to The Athletic.

The 35-year-old was set to make over $38 million in 2026, but will instead likely be placed on the 60-day injured list when eligible and will not be with the team, according to the report.

Rendon’s contract will go down as one of the worst in the history of the sport. Rendon had a career year with the Washington Nationals in 2019 and helped propel them to a World Series title.

In 2019, he finished third in National League MVP voting, as he hit .319 with 34 home runs and led the league with 126 RBI while playing strong defense at third base. He led the National League in doubles in both 2018 and 2019, with 44 in each season.

After signing with the Angels, Rendon was hardly on the field, and was not very productive when on it. He played in just 257 of 1,032 games due to various injuries throughout his six seasons with the Angels.

In those 257 games with the Angels, Rendon had a .242 batting average with 22 home runs and 125 RBI, not even amassing his single-season totals in home runs and RBI from 2019.

Rendon did not play at all in 2025 after undergoing hip surgery prior to spring training. The Angels and Rendon’s camp agreed it wasn’t tenable for him to keep playing, according to the report.

