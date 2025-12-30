Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles Angels

Angels to part ways with Anthony Rendon as they restructure disastrous $245M contract: report

Rendon was going into the final season of his 7 year contract

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly parting ways with third baseman Anthony Rendon. 

Rendon was set to enter the final year of a seven-year, $245 million contract, but the final year of the contract will be deferred in the range of three to five years, according to The Athletic. 

The 35-year-old was set to make over $38 million in 2026, but will instead likely be placed on the 60-day injured list when eligible and will not be with the team, according to the report. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Anthony Rendon looks on

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) looks toward the crowd during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia, on Aug. 10, 2024. (James A. Pittman/USA TODAY Sports)

Rendon’s contract will go down as one of the worst in the history of the sport. Rendon had a career year with the Washington Nationals in 2019 and helped propel them to a World Series title. 

In 2019, he finished third in National League MVP voting, as he hit .319 with 34 home runs and led the league with 126 RBI while playing strong defense at third base. He led the National League in doubles in both 2018 and 2019, with 44 in each season. 

LOOKING BACK AT THE SPORTS GAMBLING CONTROVERSIES THROUGHOUT 2025, WITH NBA AND MLB INVESTIGATIONS LEADING WAY

Anthony Rendon vs A's

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) runs on the field before a game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, on May 15, 2022. (Robert Edwards/USA TODAY Sports)

After signing with the Angels, Rendon was hardly on the field, and was not very productive when on it. He played in just 257 of 1,032 games due to various injuries throughout his six seasons with the Angels. 

In those 257 games with the Angels, Rendon had a .242 batting average with 22 home runs and 125 RBI, not even amassing his single-season totals in home runs and RBI from 2019.

Anthony Rendon fields the ball

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (6) throws to first base to force out Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Will Wagner (not shown) in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Aug. 22, 2024. (Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

Rendon did not play at all in 2025 after undergoing hip surgery prior to spring training. The Angels and Rendon’s camp agreed it wasn’t tenable for him to keep playing, according to the report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue