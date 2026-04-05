Angels outfielder Jo Adell incredibly robs three home runs in win: ‘Greatest defensive game I’ve ever seen’

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Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell had a night he will never forget.

Adell showed off his defensive prowess during the team’s 1-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners, robbing three home runs, including one that landed him in the stands. The defensive performance was so good, that former MLB star outfielder Torii Hunter levied enormous praise on Adell.

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Hunter, who works in the Angels’ front office, called it "probably the greatest defensive game I’ve seen."

"I’ve never seen three home run robberies in one game, and I’ve never seen a guy on the third one fall into the stands, catch the ball and keep his feet in like he’s a wide receiver," he said. "I was jumping up and down. I almost passed out."

Adell has harnessed his defensive skills over the last five seasons with the Angels. He was a Gold Glove finalist in 2024, and even though last season was a down year for him in the outfield, Adell really helped power Los Angeles to a victory.

He was instrumental in taking a solo home run away from Cal Raleigh in the first inning. He then did the same against Josh Naylor in the eighth.

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford thought he had tied the game in the top of the ninth. Adell raced toward the ball deep in the right field corner. He leaped, made the grab and fell backward in the stands. The catch was upheld after a replay review.

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"After the first one, I was pretty fired up," Adell said. "When I got to the second one, which looked identical to the first, I thought, ‘Wow, my routes are on point tonight.’ The third one was just grit. Top of the ninth, you have to get it done. It was crazy.

"You just get there, then it’s decision-making. The ball was hit high enough to where I could get there. I watched it (into my glove), fell over and ended up in somebody’s lap. I don’t know who it was, but it was a softer landing than I expected. The fans were as fired up as me."

Adell has 10 home run robberies since 2020, tied with Kyle Tucker of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most in the majors in that span, according to Inside Edge. Washington Nationals’ Jacob Young and San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. each had four robberies in 2025 alone.

"It was like a movie scene," Hunter added. "It was like the music was playing, then he caught the ball, then he went down and we didn’t see him anymore. The music paused, he came up and said, ‘Yeah!’ I started cheering and almost blacked out."

Adell credited Hunter with helping him in the outfield, saying his "impact has been huge."

At the plate, Adell was 1-for-3. The Angels got their lone run thanks to a Zach Neto solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.

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The Angels improved to 4-5 this season as the Mariners fell to the same record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.