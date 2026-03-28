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MLB

MLB top prospect shares hilarious moment with veteran who robbed his home run after four-hit MLB debut

Kevin McGonigle would ultimately get the last laugh

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Detroit Tigers top prospect Kevin McGonigle seems pretty comfortable at the major league level, but one veteran doesn't want him too comfortable.

McGonigle made the Tigers' Opening Day roster, and he showed why he deserved it by notching four hits in his MLB debut.

McGonigle was back in action on Friday in San Diego against the Padres, and in the top of the second inning, he launched a ball to deep center field that traveled 403 feet. However, Jackson Merrill leaped and robbed McGonigle of his first home run.

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Kevin McGonigle pumped

Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after hitting a two-RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Petco Park on March 27, 2026, in San Diego, California.  (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

In the bottom half of the inning, after Merrill doubled, McGonigle appeared to compliment Merrill on his catch, which Merrill thanked him for.

But that did not come before Merrill joked about McGonigle's big Opening Day.

"You got four yesterday!" Merrill said to the rookie.

McGonigle became the 21st player in MLB history to have four hits in his MLB debut and the first to do it since J.P. Arancibia in 2010.

Jackson Merrill home run robbery

Jackson Merrill of the San Diego Padres makes a jumping catch during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Petco Park on March 27, 2026, in San Diego, California.  (Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

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Merrill's home run robbery provided a boost early on, but McGonigle got revenge with a game-winning two-run single in a four-run eighth inning for Detroit en route to a 5-2 victory.

The Tigers choked a double-digit AL Central lead last season but still managed to get to the American League Division Series after defeating the same team who overtook them in the standings in the Cleveland Guardians.

Kevin McGonigle

Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after hitting a two-RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Petco Park on March 27, 2026, in San Diego, California.  (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

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The Padres played more October baseball as a wild-card team as the Los Angeles Dodgers took another NL West title before repeating as World Series Champions.

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