Los Angeles Angels
Published

Angels' Mike Trout leaves game with wrist injury: 'I can't describe the pain I felt'

Trout had played in every game before the injury

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Mike Trout may be one of the best baseball players to ever step in between the lines, but his inability to stay healthy for a complete season reared its head again Monday night against the San Diego Padres.

The three-time American League MVP left the game in the eighth inning with an injury to his left wrist. He fouled off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez and appeared to tweak his wrist in the process. Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to have a look at him, and he left the game.

Mike Trout walks with Phil Nevin

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, #27, walks next to manager Phil Nevin as he leaves the game during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

"I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable," Trout told reporters after the game. "Just waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best.

"It doesn't feel great. I mean, there's no two ways to it. Hopefully just a sprained wrist. I can't describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things."

Mike Trout leaves the game

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, #27, leaves the game during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Trout had been healthy all season before leaving the game. He was named an All-Star for the 11th time in his career.

Jo Adell could be the next man up for the Angels should Trout have to go on the injured list.

"We've talked all along about our depth," Nevin said, via MLB.com. "It's been tested, and we’ve even added to it. We’ve lost some big pieces. We’ve talked about how it’s the next guy up. 

"Same thing in this case -- give somebody the opportunity to get more looks and get more bats depending on what the outcome of Mike's tests are. So we’ll see how it goes."

Mike Trout gets checked out

Manager Phil Nevin talks with Mike Trout, #27 of the Los Angeles Angels, during his at bat during the eighth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on July 3, 2023 in San Diego. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Trout finished the game 2-for-4 in the Angels’ 10-3 loss to the Padres. In 81 games, he is hitting .263 with a .862 OPS and 18 home runs. He had a 40-home run season in 119 games last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.