Sky suspend Angel Reese for half over comments deemed 'detrimental to the team'

The Chicago Sky decided on Friday how to penalize their most high-profile player.

Angel Reeese will be on the bench for the first half of the Sky's matchup with the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, the team announced.

The decision came after the star forward issued remarks that were deemed "detrimental to the team."

The punishment is separate from the one-game suspension Reese served Friday night when the Sky faced the Indiana Fever. Reese was assessed her eighth technical foul of the year in Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun.

According to WNBA rules, an eighth technical foul automatically triggers a one-game suspension.

Chicago suffered a 20-point loss Friday with Reese sidelined, dropping to 10-31 on the season.

The two-time All-Star voiced her frustrations with the franchise, telling the Chicago Tribune that she "might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me" if the team doesn’t improve its outlook earlier in the week.

She walked back those comments after Wednesday’s win over Connecticut and had already apologized to the team.

"The Chicago Sky values the safety, respect, and well-being of every player. We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball," the team said in a statement. "This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team."

Reese, the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, enters Saturday averaging 14.7 points and a league-best 12.6 rebounds. She has appeared in 30 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

