Chicago Sky

Sky suspend Angel Reese for half over comments deemed 'detrimental to the team'

Reese also served a one-game suspension on Friday for a technical foul

By Chantz Martin Fox News
The Chicago Sky decided on Friday how to penalize their most high-profile player.

Angel Reeese will be on the bench for the first half of the Sky's matchup with the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, the team announced.

The decision came after the star forward issued remarks that were deemed "detrimental to the team."

Angel Reese dribbling

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky brings the ball up court during the second half against the Connecticut Sun. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The punishment is separate from the one-game suspension Reese served Friday night when the Sky faced the Indiana Fever. Reese was assessed her eighth technical foul of the year in Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun.

According to WNBA rules, an eighth technical foul automatically triggers a one-game suspension.

Chicago suffered a 20-point loss Friday with Reese sidelined, dropping to 10-31 on the season.

The two-time All-Star voiced her frustrations with the franchise, telling the Chicago Tribune that she "might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me" if the team doesn’t improve its outlook earlier in the week.

Angel Reese rebound

Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center.  (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

She walked back those comments after Wednesday’s win over Connecticut and had already apologized to the team.

"The Chicago Sky values the safety, respect, and well-being of every player. We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball," the team said in a statement. "This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team."

Angel Reese pleads

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese reacts after a foul call during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Reese, the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, enters Saturday averaging 14.7 points and a league-best 12.6 rebounds. She has appeared in 30 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

