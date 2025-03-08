Angel Reese and Dijonai Carrington lash out at new WNBA fans over appearance comments

WNBA players Angel Reese and DiJonai Carrington vented about criticism directed at them by the league's newer fans during an episode of Reese's podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," Friday.

Both players have been the subject of harsh comments by fans after controversial interactions with phenom Caitlin Clark.

Reese has faced criticism for her interactions with Clark dating back to the 2023 NCAA women's basketball championship game, when Reese pointed to her finger mockingly after leading LSU to the title over Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.

In 2024, Reese and some of her Chicago Sky teammates committed a series of controversial fouls on Clark in four WNBA meetings.

"It's hard, especially as two black women are unapologetic, we're going to pop our s--- and say what we have to say. And I stand on what we said. I feel like it's really hard," Reese said on Friday's show about the criticism she receives.

Carrington faced intense backlash after giving Clark a black eye with her fingernail in a playoff meeting between Clark's Indiana Fever and Carrington's previous team, the Connecticut Sun, in September. Carrington also previously spoke out against Clark and her fan base.

"They be real loose at the mouth," Carrington said of her critics. "I know they think it's trolls, but it's not just trolls. It be people that we see in real life."

But for Reese and Carrington, some of the comments that bother them most are those regarding their appearance.

"I hate when people say that, 'Oh she’s too worried about her makeup and her hair and her lashes and her nails and her outfits,'" Reese said.

Carrington said she isn't as bothered when people say she pays too much attention to her appearance, but she did say she "hates" when people question why she has blonde hair.

"I hate when people talk about that, like, 'Why do you have blonde hair?’" Carrington said. "I got black eyebrows. I got black arm hair, black leg hair … and I don't care. I'm still a natural blonde."

Reese then claimed that while players like her and Carrington are criticized for putting too much effort into looking feminine, some WNBA players are also criticized for looking too masculine.

"They complain and say that WNBA players are too manly, not feminine enough. We don't dress cute enough. They don't want to watch a bunch of little boys running around the court. Now, we're too much," Reese said.

"'I'm not watching that WNBA. Masculine, long shorts, they're wearing braids. They all like each other. They all date each other.' That's not true," Reese said, laughing at the fact Carrington is dating fellow WNBA player NaLyssa Smith.

"I don't be getting it, like d--- I can't put a little lip gloss on?" Reese added.

Despite these complaints, Reese may have indirectly implied her feelings about Clark's appearance. At one point during the interview, Reese listed the WNBA's "baddies," which is urban slang for a person who is confident, stylish and attractive.

"They knew who the baddies were, you [Carrington], me, Cameron [Brink], Kia [Nurse]," Reese said.

Reese left Clark off that list.

However, at no point in the episode did either Carrington or Reese address Clark in any way.