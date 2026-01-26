Seahawks' Sam Darnold first quarterback in star-studded 2018 draft class to reach Super Bowl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sam Darnold’s journey to a Super Bowl has been a long and winding one.

Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC by the New York Jets. He was the second quarterback taken behind Baker Mayfield and was a part of an epic rookie class at the quarterback position. Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson were also taken in the first round.

Mason Rudolph, Mike White and Luke Falk were also quarterbacks from that draft class that earned starts during their careers.

If anyone took a peek at Darnold’s career through his first eight years, it reads more like a journeyman quarterback rather than one that a franchise was about to bet on. He played three seasons with the Jets before the franchise grew impatient and traded him away.

From there, Darnold was on the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings. He took the Vikings to the playoffs after a career year and only built up on it when he signed a three-year deal with Seattle to replace Geno Smith.

Darnold had 4,048 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns as Seattle went 14-3 and earned the top seed in the NFL playoffs.

Now, he’s the first quarterback from his draft class to earn a Super Bowl appearance.

"You can’t talk about the game without talking about our quarterback," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said. "He shut a lot of people up tonight, so I’m happy for him."

Darnold played through an oblique injury and was 25-of-36 for 346 yards without a turnover.

"Can’t say enough about Sam, man," Seahawks star Jaxson Smith-Njigba said. "It’s been a great first year. We got one more to go. But for him to overcome what he had to overcome, I’m riding with Sam all day."

Now, the Seahawks will play in Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.