St. Bonaventure Bonnies

Ex-ESPN star urges social media followers to 'stand up to fascism'

Adrian Wojnarowski is now the general manager of the St Bonaventure Bonnies men's basketball team

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Former ESPN star Adrian Wojnarowski made a plea to his followers on social media after a Border Patrol-involved shooting in Minnesota that left one person dead over the weekend.

Wojnarowski, who has been outspoken against the Trump administration since he left ESPN as an NBA insider, made his post on Threads on Sunday.

Adrian Wojnarowski in December 2025

General manager Adrian Wojnarowski of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies looks on prior to the 2025 Cleveland Hoops Showdown against the Ohio Bobcats at Rocket Arena on Dec. 13, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

"Stand up to fascism," he wrote without explaining further.

Wojnarowski, who is now the general manager for the St. Bonaventure Bonnies men’s basketball team, made a critical remark about President Donald Trump after the U.S. captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

"Just an absolute disgrace," he wrote on Threads at the time after sharing an anti-Trump column in The New York Times.

During his time at ESPN, Wojnarowski went viral in 2020 when he replied to a press release email from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., with an explicit statement. "F--- you," he wrote back to the Republican lawmaker.

Adrian Wojnarowski talks to Ryan Smith

Brigham Young Cougars alumni and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith speaks with Adrian Wojnarowski in the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024. (Rob Gray/Imagn Images)

ESPN suspended Wojnarowski for his response. He later issued an apology.

"I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake. I am sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly," he wrote at the time. "I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them."

Now, Wojnarowski is wading back into the political waters. This time, hurling an apparent criticism at the White House.

The victim in Saturday’s shooting in Minneapolis was identified as Alex J. Pretti. He was shot and killed after he allegedly confronted officers during a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operation in the southern part of the city.

Blanche slams Minnesota AG over 'disgusting' evidence tampering allegations: 'Bald-faced lie' Video

The shooting death came a few weeks after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good. DHS said Good was shot in self-defense after she used her SUV in a way that posed a threat. DHS said video showed Good interfering with ICE officers by parking her vehicle in the roadway in an apparent attempt to block federal vehicles.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

