Ex-ESPN star urges social media followers to 'stand up to fascism'

Former ESPN star Adrian Wojnarowski made a plea to his followers on social media after a Border Patrol-involved shooting in Minnesota that left one person dead over the weekend.

Wojnarowski, who has been outspoken against the Trump administration since he left ESPN as an NBA insider, made his post on Threads on Sunday.

"Stand up to fascism," he wrote without explaining further.

Wojnarowski, who is now the general manager for the St. Bonaventure Bonnies men’s basketball team, made a critical remark about President Donald Trump after the U.S. captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

"Just an absolute disgrace," he wrote on Threads at the time after sharing an anti-Trump column in The New York Times.

During his time at ESPN, Wojnarowski went viral in 2020 when he replied to a press release email from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., with an explicit statement. "F--- you," he wrote back to the Republican lawmaker.

WARRIORS' STEVE KERR CLAIMS 'MISINFORMATION' IN MEDIA DIVIDING AMERICANS AFTER CBP-INVOLVED SHOOTING

ESPN suspended Wojnarowski for his response. He later issued an apology.

"I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake. I am sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly," he wrote at the time. "I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them."

Now, Wojnarowski is wading back into the political waters. This time, hurling an apparent criticism at the White House.

The victim in Saturday’s shooting in Minneapolis was identified as Alex J. Pretti. He was shot and killed after he allegedly confronted officers during a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operation in the southern part of the city.

The shooting death came a few weeks after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good. DHS said Good was shot in self-defense after she used her SUV in a way that posed a threat. DHS said video showed Good interfering with ICE officers by parking her vehicle in the roadway in an apparent attempt to block federal vehicles.