New England Patriots

Patriots' Mike Vrabel on cusp of NFL history as team heads to Super Bowl LX

Vrabel was a three-time Super Bowl champion as a player

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Patriots head BACK to Super Bowl 🚨 Gronk reacts to win over Broncos in AFC Championship Video

Patriots head BACK to Super Bowl 🚨 Gronk reacts to win over Broncos in AFC Championship

The "NFL on FOX" crew react and break down the New England Patriots 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is on the cusp of NFL history as his team will enter Super Bowl LX to take on the Seattle Seahawks in less than two weeks.

Vrabel guided the Patriots to a 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday and one more win will put him in an exclusive club of one.

Mike Vrabel talks to Jim Nantz

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with the trophy after the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Should New England pick up an NFL-record seventh Super Bowl title, Vrabel would be the first head coach to win a Super Bowl title while playing and coaching for the same franchise. He already made similar history as he led the team to a conference championship.

"I won’t win it. It’ll be the players that’ll win the game," Vrabel told CBS’ Jim Nantz. "I promise you it won’t be me that’ll win it. I promise you I will do everything that I can, with our staff, to have them ready for the game."

Mike Vrabel on the sideline

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel watches during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vrabel won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots during his career.

Super Bowl LX will be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. In that game, Tom Brady’s Patriots narrowly defeated the Seahawks when Malcolm Butler made a game-saving interception of Russell Wilson in the end zone.

The Patriots are back in their first Super Bowl in the post-Brady and Bill Belichick eras.

Mike Vrabel yells plays

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel yells during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

"I can’t tell you how proud I am to be associated with these guys and this organization," Vrabel said. "I love our quarterback, I love our football team, I love our staff. I’m a lucky head coach."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

