Patriots' Mike Vrabel on cusp of NFL history as team heads to Super Bowl LX

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is on the cusp of NFL history as his team will enter Super Bowl LX to take on the Seattle Seahawks in less than two weeks.

Vrabel guided the Patriots to a 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday and one more win will put him in an exclusive club of one.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Should New England pick up an NFL-record seventh Super Bowl title, Vrabel would be the first head coach to win a Super Bowl title while playing and coaching for the same franchise. He already made similar history as he led the team to a conference championship.

"I won’t win it. It’ll be the players that’ll win the game," Vrabel told CBS’ Jim Nantz. "I promise you it won’t be me that’ll win it. I promise you I will do everything that I can, with our staff, to have them ready for the game."

SUPER BOWL LX: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

Vrabel won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots during his career.

Super Bowl LX will be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. In that game, Tom Brady’s Patriots narrowly defeated the Seahawks when Malcolm Butler made a game-saving interception of Russell Wilson in the end zone.

The Patriots are back in their first Super Bowl in the post-Brady and Bill Belichick eras.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I can’t tell you how proud I am to be associated with these guys and this organization," Vrabel said. "I love our quarterback, I love our football team, I love our staff. I’m a lucky head coach."