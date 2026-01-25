Drake Maye etches his name into NFL history books, completes feat Tom Brady failed to achieve

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Drake Maye etched himself into NFL history and did something Tom Brady was unable to do during his legendary career with the New England Patriots.

Maye led the Patriots to an AFC Championship on Sunday with a 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos on the road. Brady played against the Broncos three times on the road in the playoffs and could never get the job done. He lost to Jake Plummer and Peyton Manning in those games.

The second-year quarterback became the first quarterback to win a road start in a conference championship game before his 24th birthday since Ben Roethlisberger did it in 2005 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Maye was 10-of-21 with 86 passing yards and five sacks. His game-tying rushing touchdown following a Broncos turnover was a huge difference-maker in the win as well.

He joins Brady as the only quarterbacks in Patriots history to lead their team to a Super Bowl within their first two seasons in the NFL. New England and the San Francisco 49ers are the only franchise to have multiple quarterbacks in their first or second years to make it to the Super Bowl.

"I’m proud of this team, Maye said. "Don’t have many words. Just thankful for this team. Love each and every one of them. It took everybody."

It’s been an incredible year for the North Carolina standout. He’s among the finalists for the NFL MVP award.

He had 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdown passes and only eight interceptions this season. New England won the AFC East title and were the No. 2 seed going into the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.