Patriots' Drake Maye called his own number to seal Super Bowl spot, teammate reveals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye put the game on his shoulders on the team’s final drive of the AFC Championship against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Patriots needed to convert on third down to essentially end the game and secure their first Super Bowl appearance since Tom Brady was throwing passes and Bill Belichick was roaming the sideline. If the team got stopped, they would have had to punt the ball back to the Broncos and rely on the defense to stop Jarrett Stidham one more time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On 3rd-and-5, Maye took the snap and faked the handoff. He rolled back toward his left where he only had one guy to beat. Maye was able to just get around Broncos' linebacker Jonah Elliss to get the first down and seal the game.

While it seemed like a simple play-action call that Maye just executed on, Patriots offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury shared that no one had any idea it was coming. He told the Boston Herald that Maye didn’t share what he was going to do.

"I hit my block, and all the defenders started running the other way," Bradbury said. "I’m like, ‘What? Oh my God.' ... After the game, Drake’s like, ‘I debated telling you guys if I was gonna (keep) it or not. But I just decided not to.’"

DRAKE MAYE'S CONTROVERSIAL FOURTH-DOWN PLAY SPARKS SOCIAL MEDIA FURY AS PATRIOTS HEAD TO SUPER BOWL LX

The play underscored what Maye was able to do with his legs in the game as the snow hampered his passing ability in the second half against an already tough Broncos defense.

Maye scored the Patriots’ only touchdown in the game after a costly Broncos turnover. The rushing touchdown tied the game in the first half. In the second half, Patriots kicker Andy Borregales nailed a 23-yard field goal to give New England a three-point lead.

"What an atmosphere out here," he said after the game. "Battle of the elements. Love this team. How about the defense? I love each and every one of them."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.