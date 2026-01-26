Rams' Sean McVay comes under fire for decisions in loss to Seahawks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay faced criticism for his decision-making in the NFC Championship loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

There were a few plays that caught the attention of NFL fans and pundits as the Seahawks narrowly edged the Rams, 31-27.

The first came on his timeout usage late in the game. McVay took a timeout before Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold found Cooper Kupp to convert a third down with 3:20 left. He took another timeout after the play as he appeared to be getting ready to challenge the spot of the ball. But after a discussion with officials, McVay didn’t challenge the play.

The Rams eventually stopped the Seahawks and got the ball back with 31 seconds left. But the team couldn’t muster up a comeback.

McVay also faced scrutiny for his decision to have the team go for it on fourth down on their first drive of the fourth quarter. Matthew Stafford led the team on a 14-play, 84-yard drive that ended with a turnover on downs. If Los Angeles took the points, it would have only been a one-point game.

"There are a lot of people that are gonna say, ‘Analytics,’ and ESPN analytics will say, ‘Go.’ At some point, understand the momentum of the game. Understand how it goes," ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said on "NFL Primetime." "In that situation, if you’re Sean McVay, you bring (Harrison) Mevis out there, you kick the field goal. Now, you put the pressure back on Seattle’s offense.

"Now, if you’re Seattle’s offense, if you go three-and-out and you give the ball back, we don’t need to drive for a touchdown. We got a kicker that can kick a 50-yarder and we’re on turf so we don’t have to worry about the footing. So, now the pressure goes back to Seattle’s offense to keep the football."

McFarland added, "You can win with field goals."

The ESPN analyst was far from the only one who questioned McVay’s play calls.

McVay was extremely disappointed with the result and said he firmly believed his team would be celebrating at Lumen Field.

"I'm pretty numb. ... I think the finality of all of it when you don't allow yourself to even think about anything other than just advancing, I felt like we were going to be the team on that podium and we weren't, and you give Seattle the credit, but I love this group and I'm never really short on words, and I am right now," he said.