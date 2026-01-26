Rams' Sean McVay snaps at reporter over Matthew Stafford question

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had no time for a question about Matthew Stafford's NFL future following a close NFC Championship loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Stafford, 37, was 22-of-35 for 374 passing yards and three touchdown passes as Los Angeles fell to Seattle 31-27 and missed out on making Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

In the postgame press conference, McVay was asked if he thought Stafford would be back for the 2026 season.

"If he still wants to play. What the hell kind of question is that?" McVay snapped back. "We’ve been totally present. I know if he wants to, he’s still playing at a pretty damn good clip.

"I mean, he’s the MVP of the league. If he’s not, I mean I got respect for everybody else, but this guy played at a level that’s just different."

Stafford and McVay won a Super Bowl with the Rams to cap the 2021 season – his first with the Rams. The team acquired him from the Detroit Lions for Jared Goff with fans thinking he could be retiring soon.

However, he continued to play as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

He led the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes in 2025. It was the first time he’s surpassed 4,000 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes since the 2021 season. He also earned his third Pro Bowl nod.

Los Angeles and the rest of the Rams’ faithful will wait to see what Stafford ends up doing.