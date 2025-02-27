Travis Kelce indicates he will return to Chiefs in 2025: reports

Travis Kelce appears ready to play another season.

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end indicated to Pat McAfee via text that he will be coming back for another season.

McAfee read a text he suggested was from the Chiefs tight end on Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"My dog!!! I’m coming back for sure. Going to try and get into the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop," McAfee read during his show. "Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle!!!!"

McAfee then added, in his own words, "I think you can say Travis Kelce is coming back to play football yet again."

NFL Network also reported Kelce would return.

With Kelce seemingly set to return for a 13th season, the Chiefs can now go about the rest of the offseason without having to make any big additions at the tight end position.

CHIEFS GM TALKS TRAVIS KELCE'S FUTURE AMID RETIREMENT RUMORS

Although not the offensive force he had been, Kelce last season was still productive as he had 97 catches for 823 yards with three touchdowns. The yardage and touchdown numbers were the lowest of Kelce’s career in a full season.

In the Chiefs' AFC divisional round win over the Houston Texans, Kelce turned back the clock with a vintage performance, catching seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

However, in the Chiefs' defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Kelce only caught four passes for 39 yards, with all of his receptions coming with the game out of hand.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patrick Mahomes took to social media to react to Kelce’s supposed return.

The 10-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion is already considered one of the best tight ends of all time, and will have Canton, Ohio, waiting for him when he decides to retire.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.