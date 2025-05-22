Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tennis

American tennis star Danielle Collins accuses cameraman of 'wildly inappropriate' behavior

Collins made her outburst during a changeover in the 3rd set of a tournament

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
No tennis partner? Play anytime with this AI robot Video

No tennis partner? Play anytime with this AI robot

PongBot is an artificial intelligence-powered tennis robot.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American tennis player Danielle Collins had some choice words for the cameraman during her Internationaux de Strasbourg match against Emma Raducanu on Wednesday afternoon.

Collins was in the middle of a changeover when she felt the cameraman’s hovering was a bit too close for comfort in the middle of the third and defining set. She got off the bench and made the point clear.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Danielle Collins celebrates

Danielle Collins celebrates during her match against Madison Keys in the third round of the women's singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 18, 2025. (Mike Frey-Imagn Images)

"I need to get water. We’re on a changeover. You don’t need to be that close to me, and you don’t need to be on top of Emma. It’s wildly inappropriate," Collins said. "It’s not that difficult to give space."

The camera was kept on Collins as she filled up her water bottle with Raducanu in the shot to the right.

Collins ended up winning the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, and is set to take on Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

8-TIME GRAND SLAM WINNER ANDRE AGASSI DISCUSSES WHAT AMERICAN PLAYERS NEED TO WIN MAJOR TOURNAMENTS

Danielle Collins Rome

Danielle Collins in action during her round of 32 match against Poland's Iga Swiatek in the Italian Open. (REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel)

Raducanu weighed in on what she heard from Collins during her outburst.

"I was standing up because I did not want to sit down in the third set because of my back," Raducanu said, via The Tennis Gazette. "I was staying standing because it was a bit more comfortable, and then she came to fill her bottle up and was just saying how the cameraman was really close and felt a bit inappropriate, but that is all she was saying."

Danielle Collins hits back

Danielle Collins hits a forehand against Sorana Cirstea on day three of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on March 20, 2025. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two are preparing for the French Open later this month.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.