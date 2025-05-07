8-time Grand Slam winner Andre Agassi discusses what American players need to win major tournaments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's been over two decades since an American men's tennis player won a Grand Slam, but Andre Agassi thinks the drought could end soon.

Agassi and Andy Roddick both took home a Grand Slam in 2003, but the United States has come up empty-handed ever since.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have since taken over the sport, rewriting the history books in the process. Pete Sampras won all 14 of his Grand Slams before those three even won their first.

Since then, all they've done is blow by Sampras. Federer has 20, Nadal 22 and Djokovic 24.

"It's interesting. We've been spoiled in years past. [John] McEnroe, [Jimmy] Conners, Andy Roddick. But the truth is there have been three guys who have been pretty damn gritty for a long time in Rafa, Novak,= and Feds," Agassi noted in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Agassi made sure to mention that the United States has its share of stars. Taylor Fritz is ranked fourth; Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton are ranked 12th and 13th, respectively; Frances Tiafoe is 16th; and Sebastian Korda is 23rd.

And Agassi believes courts filled with American players could fuel other Americans to finally get over the hump.

"One thing I can say from experience is I needed Pete, and I needed Jim [Courier]. We each helped the other one believe something was possible. … I think these guys, when we look at these big stadiums and these big moments, I'm seeing you on the other side of the net, it makes me believe I belong here," Agassi said.

"I'm hoping that's the crux we need. I think Ben Shelton has such a huge upside. That's what's great about tennis. It's gladiators, and you gotta figure it out day to day," he said.

Since 2004, there have been 84 Grand Slams played (there was no Wimbledon in 2020), and the big three of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic combined to win 65 of them. Of the remaining 19, 13 were won by Andy Murray (three), Stan Wawrinka (three), Jannik Sinner (three) and Carlos Alcaraz (four). No one else in that period has won more than one.

It's been nothing but dominance from non-Americans since 2003, and Sinner and Alcaraz have won each of the last five Grand Slams, but Agassi believes a change is coming soon.

