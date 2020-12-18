Aloha Stadium in search of 'long-term solution' amid coronavirus pandemic

Aloha Stadium, the former home of the NFL’s Pro Bowl and the current home for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors college football team, has placed a moratorium on new events.

Stadium officials said in a press release that the stadium was closing in response to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on operations this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Aloha Stadium Authority announced its decision today to reduce operations and place a moratorium on new events at the Stadium. These changes are being adopted in response to COVID-19 safety restrictions that have severely limited revenue generation opportunities," officials said.

Ross Yamasaki, chair of the Aloha Stadium Authority, added: "Aloha Stadium has been expending its reserves to maintain operations since COVID-19 restrictions began. Unfortunately, we have reached a stage where we can no longer afford to continue these expenditures. It is our hope that we can find a long-term solution but for now, must make these changes to reduce expenses and generate revenue through activities in the parking lot and events that have already been booked."

SUN BELT CONFERENCE CANCELS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME OVER CORONAVIRUS WITH COASTAL CAROLINA

The stadium was deemed unsafe to hold crowds of any kind, KHON-TV reported Thursday. Hawaii had just played against UNLV at the stadium on Saturday.

Samantha Spain, a marketing specialist for the stadium, clarified to Hawaii News Now that the stadium would "entertain events" but it would cost more for licensees who want to use the stadium. She told the station that the stadium's plans for the Hula Bowl – a college football All-Star game – next month were "being discussed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear how Hawaii football would be affected. The team has a bowl game left this season, which would be played elsewhere. The NFL doesn’t hold the Pro Bowl in Hawaii anymore, having moved it to Orlando, Fla., starting in 2016. Aloha Stadium opened in 1975 in Honolulu.