Kyle Sloter leads Breakers to commanding 34-3 win over Bandits

The New Orleans Breakers are still undefeated following their second United States Football League game, a 34-3 win over the Tampa Bay Bandits on Sunday.

Their commanding win was the largest point differential in a USFL game this season.

New Orleans scored on their first possession of the game. Quarterback Kyle Sloter ran the ball into the end zone for a 1-yard score to cap off an impressive 13-play, 77-yard drive.

"I run this s--t!" Sloter was heard saying while celebrating his touchdown run.

Sloter was dominant in his second career USFL game despite popping his groin. He finished the game going 25-for-39 with 266 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and no interceptions. Running back Jordan Ellis led the Breakers with 64 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

After the Bandits went three and out, the Breakers went on a 12-play 69-yard drive. Running back T.J. Logan finished it off with a 5-yard touchdown run. New Orleans led 14-0 after the first quarter.

The Bandits finally gained some momentum after the team blocked a field goal by Austin MacGinnis, leading to an 11-play 77-yard drive, which was the team's best drive of the night. While Tampa Bay failed to score a touchdown, they finally got on the board with a 22-yard field goal by kicker Tyler Rausa.

But New Orleans responded on the next drive, as Sloter connected with wide receiver Shawn Poindexter for an 18-yard touchdown.

That drive also saw wide receiver Jonathan Adams make an incredible one-handed catch for 29 yards. It was one of many noteworthy catches by Adams, who finished the game with five catches for 92 yards.

"Too many people shouldn’t play cover zero on me. I’m going to go get that ball … I’m always open," Adams said during the broadcast.

The Breakers were up 21-3 by halftime, and they didn't allow the Bandits to score any points for the rest of the game.

The Breakers' defense held Tampa Bay to just 97 yards passing and Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta'amu was pressured throughout the contest. New Orleans had four sacks and 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Ta'amu finished the game completing 44.4% of his passes for 62 yards and one interception.

The Breakers made impact plays from players on all three levels of their defense. Noteworthy performers included linemen Kamilo Tongamoa and Anree Saint-Amour, linebacker Jerod Fernandez, and defensive back Vontae Diggs.

The Bandits were led on the ground by Ta'amu and B.J. Emmons, who rushed for 39 yards on 14 attempts.

After both teams failed to score during the third quarter, the Breakers went on a 10-play 55-yard drive, which was capped off by a MacGinnis field goal to give them a 24-3 lead to start the fourth.

Breakers cornerback Nevelle Clark then intercepted Ta'amu on their next possession. New Orleans answered with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Sloter to wide receiver Johnnie Dixon. After an extra point by MacGinnis, the Breakers led 31-3.

Searching for answers, Ta'amu was later replaced by quarterback Brady White, who didn't provide much of a spark. White was intercepted by Mike Stevens in the fourth quarter, and he finished the game completing just 3 of 10 passes for 34 yards and one interception.

He was sacked to end the game.

Next week, the Bandits (1-1) will take on the Houston Gamblers on Saturday, April 30 at 4 p.m. ET. The Breakers (2-0) will play the Birmingham Stallions in a matchup of unbeaten teams later in the day at 8 p.m. ET.