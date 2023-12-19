Alix Earle dishes on how Braxton Berrios romance began in HBO's 'Hard Knocks' snippet

Social media superstar Alix Earle and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios will be featured in Episode 5 of HBO’s "Hard Knocks," which has been following the Dolphins throughout the 2023 NFL season.

And, while the holiday spirit is in the air, Earle spilled on how her romance with the speedy receiver came to be.

"When I first started hanging out with Braxton, he was still on the [New York] Jets," Earle said in a sneak preview she shared of the episode, which airs Tuesday night. "Probably like a month or so into hanging out, you got traded to the Dolphins, and I was like, ‘Oh that’s convenient. I happen to live in Miami.’"

It wasn’t a trade like Earle pointed out. Instead, Berrios was released by the Jets and ended up signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins in March of this year.

Earle, who went to the University of Miami, admitted during the trailer that she wasn’t too familiar with football. That is until Berrios came into her life.

"I’ve probably only been to like two football games in my life before I started dating Braxton," Earle, a New Jersey native who wasn’t too far from MetLife Stadium growing up in Monmouth County, said. "Just seeing people run into each other, I was like, ‘Oh my God, don’t touch him!’"

Despite not knowing too much about the game, Earle understood that she wanted the Dolphins to win at all cost — something Berrios loves.

"She doesn’t like losing, which I can appreciate because neither do I," he said.

Earle and Berrios were decorating a Christmas tree during the segment on the show, just one month after their relationship went public. Earle confirmed the relationship on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper on Nov. 12.

Berrios also recently posted a set of photos for his girlfriend’s 23rd birthday.

"I wish I could translate the happiness you bring me every day," he wrote in the caption. "Observing you has been inspiring, being with you is fulfilling, and loving you is easy. You have the best heart A and I hope today makes you feel as special as you are. Happy birthday babe."

Earle has been spotted at numerous Dolphins games this season, where Berriors has totaled 23 receptions for 219 yards and one touchdown. He’s also a return specialist for Miami, totaling 203 punt return yards and 367 kick return yards this year.