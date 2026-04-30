Alexi Lalas on Christian Pulisic Remarks: 'Last Thing You Want to Be Called'

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Christian Pulisic's 18-match goalless streak for AC Milan isn't good news for the United States men's national team with the 2026 World Cup just weeks away. But FOX Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas found AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri's comment about Pulisic's sensitivity just as concerning.

"The last thing that you want to be called by a coach is sensitive," Lalas said on the most recent episode of his "State of the Union" podcast.

"Christian Pulisic, as a soccer player, has certainly developed and matured into what I think, ultimately, is going to be considered the best male American soccer player in history. But he has not become the player that a lot of people envisioned. I also think that outside things can impact him, and maybe he takes them personally, and maybe he’s more emotional than you would like."

Allegri called Pulisic "very sensitive" following a recent match, adding that the United States star lets his scoring droughts "affect him more."

"He’s a player who gets into tackles and struggles more. He suffers more from this," Allegri said. "I have to try to give the team balance by playing without a true center forward, he struggles more."

Lalas continued to emphasize that Allegri's comment was far from ideal for Pulisic.

"If this is just a recognition of how he sees this player? That’s fine," Lalas said. "But from a public perspective, it’s just not the thing you want to hear."

Pulisic has been one of USA's star players over the years, sitting fifth in all-time scorers for the U.S. with 32 goals in 82 appearances. Additionally, Pulisic became the youngest American player to score 10 international goals in 2019.

However, Pulisic's scoring woes have also existed in international play. He hasn't scored in his last seven matches for the US men's national team, with his last international goal coming in a friendly against New Zealand in September 2024.

But Pulisic did have a moment when he rose to the occasion in the last World Cup. Pulisic pushed the United States into the knockout round with his decisive goal against Iran in the 2022 tournament. Now, heading into a World Cup on the United States' home turf, the pressure is on Pulisic to deliver again.

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