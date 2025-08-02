Expand / Collapse search
Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair put differences aside to win WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam

It was unclear how Bliss and Flair would work as a tag team, but they emerged winners

Ryan Gaydos
Friends or not, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss entered SummerSlam as the veteran WWE stars who had the experience edge in a match against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Saturday night.

Flair entered the premium live event with five wins at SummerSlam, while Bliss has proven she could win tag-team gold with almost anyone. 

Bliss told Fox News Digital earlier in the week that while she and Flair didn’t have much experience together, neither did Perez and Rodriguez.

Alexa Bliss and Roxanne Perez

Alexa Bliss delivers Sister Abigail to Roxanne Perez during SmackDown at Prudential Center Aug. 2, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

It was the veterans who put their competitive fire to good use to take home the gold despite some miscommunication during the match.

Perez took over as tag-team champion with Rodriguez as she infiltrated the Judgment Day faction. She took the place of an injured Liv Morgan. She and Rodriguez showed that they could work together and cut off the ring from Bliss and Flair. Perez countered Bliss’ Twist of Bliss maneuver to get her team back into the match.

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez make their entrance during SmackDown at Prudential Center Aug. 2, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images)

Flair showed her prowess with a fallaway slam on Perez and getting both Perez and Rodriguez on their backs for an moonsault. She pinned Rodriguez but only got a two count.

But Bliss made a huge mistake when she accidentally nailed Flair with a forearm. Rodriguez hit a Tejana Bomb on Flair, and Perez added a Pop Rocks. Bliss interrupted the pin attempt to rectify the mistake, a sigh of relief for Bliss.

Bliss set Perez up for a Sister Abigail. Flair nailed Rodriguez with a big boot. Bliss executed her finisher and pinned Perez.

Alexa Bliss and Charlote Flair in the ring

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair enter the ring during SmackDown at Prudential Center Aug. 2, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (Heather McLaughlin/WWE via Getty Images)

It was the first championship to change hands on the night. It’s the second tag-team title for Flair and the fourth for Bliss.

