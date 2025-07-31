Alexa Bliss talks tag-team title pursuit with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It has been nearly four years since Alexa Bliss last appeared in a match at SummerSlam.

The WWE star will compete in a tag-team match with Charlotte Flair as they look to capture the Women’s Tag Team Championship from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Since Flair’s loss to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, she and Bliss have begrudgingly become partners. Flair pushed Bliss out of the way of a spear from Zaria at Evolution and Bliss came to the aid of Flair during a Rodriguez onslaught on "Friday Night SmackDown" last week.

The two superstars will hope to use their competitive fire to win the titles – and even call themselves friends in the end.

"It’s been a hot minute since I’ve been in SummerSlam," Bliss told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "So, I’m really excited. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in a tag team. So, this is really exciting and I’m excited because Charlotte and I have a long history and a fun dynamic and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ll see what happens."

Flair recently put her heart on her sleeve in a piece for The Players’ Tribune opening up about fan criticism and the infamous Stratton promo before their WrestleMania match.

Bliss was asked what was something pro wrestling fans don’t know about Flair.

"I mean, they know obviously she loves the business, but she loves this business," Bliss said. "Like, she loves everything about it. She loves the fans. She loves the matches. She’s one of our strongest talent. And I think, sometimes, people get caught up in separating the character from the person. And we always get a lot of hate online – it’s just the nature of the business.

"Everyone has their opinion. We’re instant Yelp. So, we don’t go on Yelp later on and see the reviews of our restaurant. We get instant feedback of how great or terrible we are. It’s one of those things you have to take with a grain of salt, because everyone is gonna have an opinion, and everyone likes to voice that opinion. One of the best things about the reactions – whether it’s good or bad – it just shows how passionate our fan base is.

"I know she was getting a lot of boos but you’re making someone feel something and that’s the beauty of it. . . . She’s just so passionate. She’s passionate about what we do. She’s passionate about crowd reaction. Obviously, we all are but I just think that’s something that’s so great to see how things can change, it just shows how passionate our fan base is, how passionate we all are about this thing called wrestling. I think it’s a great thing, whether you’re cheered or booed."

Standing across from Bliss and Flair will the Rodriguez and Perez, who represent the Judgment Day faction.

Perez has been on a tear since she left her mark on the women’s Royal Rumble back in February. She took over as Rodriguez’s tag-team partner when Liv Morgan went down with an injury. Their first match together was in a fatal-four way at Evolution.

Bliss offered some praise for Perez for how she’s performed since entering the main roster.

"We have a lot of young talent that have been coming up and Roxanne is great," Bliss told Fox News Digital. "We had a match on Friday. It was a lot of fun and I think it will be really interesting to see how it goes tag team wise because she’s kind of in the same boat as me and Charlotte. They were kind of thrown together and they have their little things and we have our little things. I think it will be a fun dynamic.

"She’s great. She’s been getting the reactions, and she’s been a really good bad guy, which is always fun to work across from. I think SummerSlam is going to be really fun and interesting."

SummerSlam is set for Saturday and Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.