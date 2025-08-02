WWE star says she suffered breast implant-related injury in ring: 'It has moved'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Professional wrestling may have predetermined outcomes, but the risk of injury is real.

But this past Monday, longtime star Nikki Bella, whose real name is Stephanie Garcia-Colace, suffered an injury that might have been previously unheard of.

In an injury report, it would be labeled as a chest injury, but Bella and her twin sister, Brie Bella (Brianna Danielson), revealed what the injury really was.

Nikki's breast implant wound up getting dislocated in an eight-person match on "Monday Night Raw" earlier this week.

"Your implant OK? I think it's stuck in your ribs," Brie asked her sister.

"I think it is. I had to go to the doctor yesterday to get my t-t looked at," Nikki replied.

"I just was telling Brie, like, having conversations with my shirt off, and I'm thinking in my head, like, 'I didn't think I'd be here today, on my day off in New York City, getting my boobs looked at.'"

Nikki then revealed that "It has moved."

"It's been hard to laugh and cough, but it's okay, we're gonna get it fixed one day…" Nikki added. "I told the doctor, 'Newly divorced, so the minute the boots are hung up, I'm coming back to you and we're gonna make these girls look real good. 'Cause these girls are gonna get some action in the future, and that can't look like that.'"

Nikki had been in and out of the ring for years due to neck injuries and a cyst in her brain, but she made a surprise return at this year's Women's Royal Rumble in February.

She was previously engaged to John Cena, who proposed to the WWE Hall of Famer during WrestleMania 33 after the couple won a mixed tag team match against The Miz and his wife, Maryse. They were engaged for nearly a year before calling off their wedding less than one month before the date.

Nikki was married before getting engaged to Cena, and married Artem Chigvinstev, her "Dancing With The Stars" partner, in 2022. But the dancer was arrested in 2024 on a felony domestic violence charge, and two weeks later Nikki filed for divorce.

