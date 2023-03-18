Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide
Published

Alabama defensive back arrested on marijuana possession, intent to sell/deliver

Tony Mitchell was a four-star recruit out of high school

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Alabama defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested earlier this week on drug charges in Florida.

The freshman was charged with possession of marijuana, along with intent to sell and/or deliver.

The passenger in his vehicle at the time, Chrisophere Lewis, was hit with the same charges, along with a charge on "carrying a concealed firearm without a permit," according to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

A detail view of the Alabama Crimson Tide logo is seen on a wall during the CFP Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Alabama Crimson Tide on December 31, 2021, at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, TX. 

"During the stop, deputies detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle," the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page. "When asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Mitchell produced a baggie of marijuana from the passenger floorboard. Both Mitchell and Lewis were taken into custody. 

"A search of the vehicle produced an additional significant amount of marijuana, a set of scales, a loaded handgun between the passenger seat and center console, and a large amount of cash."

JALEN CARTER, TOP NFL DRAFT PROSPECT, PLEADS NO CONTEST TO RECKLESS DRIVING, RACING CHARGES

Mitchell was a four-star recruit out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama.

He also had offers from Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M as the nation's fourth-rated safety in the Class of 2022, per ESPN. Mitchell played in the Under Armour All-America Game last year.

Thompson Warriors defensive back Tony Mitchell (3) during the Alabama High School 7A State Championship game between the Central-Phenix City Red Devils and the Thompson Warriors on December 1, 2021, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.  

He did not appear in a game this season. The Crimson Tide missed out on the College Football Playoff but won the Sugar Bowl over Kansas State, 45-20.