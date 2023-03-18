Alabama defensive back arrested on marijuana possession, intent to sell/deliver

Alabama defensive back Tony Mitchell was arrested earlier this week on drug charges in Florida.

The freshman was charged with possession of marijuana, along with intent to sell and/or deliver.

The passenger in his vehicle at the time, Chrisophere Lewis, was hit with the same charges, along with a charge on "carrying a concealed firearm without a permit," according to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

"During the stop, deputies detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle," the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page. "When asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Mitchell produced a baggie of marijuana from the passenger floorboard. Both Mitchell and Lewis were taken into custody.

"A search of the vehicle produced an additional significant amount of marijuana, a set of scales, a loaded handgun between the passenger seat and center console, and a large amount of cash."

Mitchell was a four-star recruit out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama.

He also had offers from Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M as the nation's fourth-rated safety in the Class of 2022, per ESPN. Mitchell played in the Under Armour All-America Game last year.

He did not appear in a game this season. The Crimson Tide missed out on the College Football Playoff but won the Sugar Bowl over Kansas State, 45-20.