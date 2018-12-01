Alabama defeats Georgia, 35-28, securing the top seed in the four-team college football championship tournament

Top-ranked Alabama stormed back from a 14-point deficit to defeat Georgia, 35-28, and secure the top seed in the four-team college football championship tournament.

The No. 1-ranked team and quarterback Jalen Hurts pulled off the victory in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Saturday.

In the last five minutes and 19 seconds, Hurts -- subbing in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa in the final quarter -- delivered two touchdowns to propel the team to a win over No. 4 Georgia. Tagovailoa had assistance coming off the field after suffering an apparent ankle injury.

Hurts threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy, and then ran 15 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:04 left on the clock.

Hurts was a starter during the last two seasons and helped get the team to the national title as a freshman, but ultimately lost the starting job to Tagovailoa.

Upon coming off the field following the winning touchdown, Tagovailoa was one of the first people to greet Hurts on the sidelines. And when the team was awarded the SEC championship trophy, the pair stood together at the podium.

As they return to the College Football Playoff, the team has eyes on its second straight national title and the sixth of the last decade under coach Nick Saban.

