Akron football team banned from postseason games after failing to reach NCAA's minimum academic score

The Akron Zips football program is ineligible for postseason games next season due to poor grades in the classroom.

The program’s multi-year Academic Progress Rate score is 914, which is below the 930 minimum for postseason eligibility, according to NCAA rules.

The governing body updated its national APR database with the latest scores, and Akron will not be happy to see it can’t play in any bowl games even if it qualifies.

The Mid-American Conference squad has not played in a bowl game since 2017, also the last time the program won more than four games in a season.

It’s been difficult for the Zips in recent seasons. Since they went 7-7 in 2017, they haven’t had a season better than 4-8, which includes the 2024 campaign.

They went 0-12 in 2019 before going 1-5 in 2020 and finishing 2-10 three straight seasons from 2021-23.

Idaho was the last team in Division I FBS ineligible for the postseason due to APR scores in 2014.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, APR score penalties have not been used by the NCAA since spring 2020. However, the NCAA voted to restore its old policies.

The last time Akron won a bowl game was in 2015, when Terry Bowden was coaching the team.

The Zips defeated Utah State, 23-21, that year in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

