Akron Zips

Akron football team banned from postseason games after failing to reach NCAA's minimum academic score

The Zips' Academic Progress Rate was 914, just below the NCAA's requirement of 930

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Will there be more holdouts in the future of college football? | Joel Klatt Show Video

Will there be more holdouts in the future of college football? | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt wondered if we will see more holdouts in the future of college football after former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal after unsuccessfully trying to renegotiate his NIL deal.

The Akron Zips football program is ineligible for postseason games next season due to poor grades in the classroom. 

The program’s multi-year Academic Progress Rate score is 914, which is below the 930 minimum for postseason eligibility, according to NCAA rules. 

The governing body updated its national APR database with the latest scores, and Akron will not be happy to see it can’t play in any bowl games even if it qualifies.

Akron and Ohio State football

Akron Zips defensive lineman Marcus Moore Jr. (52) takes on Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Austin Siereveld (67) during the second half of a game at Ohio Stadium. (Imagn)

The Mid-American Conference squad has not played in a bowl game since 2017, also the last time the program won more than four games in a season. 

It’s been difficult for the Zips in recent seasons. Since they went 7-7 in 2017, they haven’t had a season better than 4-8, which includes the 2024 campaign. 

They went 0-12 in 2019 before going 1-5 in 2020 and finishing 2-10 three straight seasons from 2021-23. 

Akron Football coach and player

STVM football coach Doran Grant, left, welcomes players off the field during the first half Sept. 6, 2024. (Imagn)

Idaho was the last team in Division I FBS ineligible for the postseason due to APR scores in 2014.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, APR score penalties have not been used by the NCAA since spring 2020. However, the NCAA voted to restore its old policies. 

The last time Akron won a bowl game was in 2015, when Terry Bowden was coaching the team. 

Akron Football players celebrate

Akron Zips defensive lineman CJ Nunnally IV, bottom, celebrates a strip-sack with linebacker Antavious Fish to seal a win for Akron late in an NCAA college football game against Colgate Sept. 14, 2024, in Akron, Ohio. (Imagn)

The Zips defeated Utah State, 23-21, that year in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.