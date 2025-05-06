Ex-Maryland football player faces murder charge after deadly bar fight in Florida

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former college football player is facing murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed a man during a physical altercation at a bar in Florida over the weekend, local law enforcement confirmed Monday.

Avantae Traeviyon Williams, a former defensive back at the University of Maryland, was arrested by the DeLand Police Department on Monday. He is charged with second-degree murder involving a firearm.

The 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody "without incident," police said, just days after 32-year-old Keshod Harris was shot and killed at a bar in DeLand, Florida.

According to police, officers from the DeLand Police Department and Volusia Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a bar at around 1:30 a.m. Witnesses told police a fistfight involving several men broke out inside the bar when one of the men produced a firearm.

The suspect, later identified as Williams, fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. A bartender also suffered gunshot wounds but is expected to survive.

"At this time, this remains an open and active investigation," Deland Police said in a statement. "Detectives still continue to collect evidence and conduct interviews with people concerning the facts and circumstances of this shooting incident. Approximately 40 patrons were inside McCabe’s Bar on the night of the incident and they may have information that will help bring justice in this case."

Williams played one season at Maryland after two years at Miami. He was the top safety in his recruiting class, and, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, he was recruited by Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State.

In 2021, Williams faced assault charges after an alleged incident with a pregnant woman. Those charges were later dismissed.