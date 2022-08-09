Aaron Rodgers' use of ayahuasca not a violation of NFL's drug policy, league says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers' use of the hallucinogenic drink, ayahuasca, isn’t considered a violation of the NFL’s drug policy, according to the league.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday that the herbal drink, most commonly used by countries in the Amazon, would not have triggered a positive result under the substance abuse or performance-enhancing substance policies, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback discussed the issue on "The Aubrey Marcus Podcast" last week, revealing that he went on an ayahuasca retreat to Peru in 2020.

"To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love," Rodgers said. "That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?"

Ayahuasca is native to South America and is used for religious, ritualistic and medicinal purposes.

Rodgers won the league MVP in the subsequent two years following that the trip to Peru in 2020.

The four-time league MVP has been playing some of the best football of his 18-year career in the last couple of years, as he has led the Packers to be the reigning three-time champion of the NFC North.

Last year, Rodgers threw for 4115 yards, completing 68.9% of his passes while having a touchdown to interception ratio of 37-4.

This offseason, the Packers showed their long-term commitment to Rodgers as they signed him to a three-year contract extension in March worth $150 million.