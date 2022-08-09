Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Aaron Rodgers' use of ayahuasca not a violation of NFL's drug policy, league says

Rodgers has won the NFL's MVP award the last two seasons

By Ryan Canfield | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers' use of the hallucinogenic drink, ayahuasca, isn’t considered a violation of the NFL’s drug policy, according to the league.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday that the herbal drink, most commonly used by countries in the Amazon, would not have triggered a positive result under the substance abuse or performance-enhancing substance policies, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback discussed the issue on "The Aubrey Marcus Podcast" last week, revealing that he went on an ayahuasca retreat to Peru in 2020.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spins a football before the divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spins a football before the divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

"To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love," Rodgers said. "That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?"

Ayahuasca is native to South America and is used for religious, ritualistic and medicinal purposes.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers receives the AP Most Valuable Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors show, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers receives the AP Most Valuable Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors show, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Rodgers won the league MVP in the subsequent two years following that the trip to Peru in 2020.

The four-time league MVP has been playing some of the best football of his 18-year career in the last couple of years, as he has led the Packers to be the reigning three-time champion of the NFC North.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sept. 26, 2021.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Last year, Rodgers threw for 4115 yards, completing 68.9% of his passes while having a touchdown to interception ratio of 37-4.

This offseason, the Packers showed their long-term commitment to Rodgers as they signed him to a three-year contract extension in March worth $150 million.

Ryan Canfield is a college associate for Fox News Digital.