Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers gets terse with reporters as Steelers win after week of noise about team's future

Rodgers had two touchdowns in the Steelers' 27-22 win over the Ravens

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Time for the Steelers to move off Mike Tomlin? | The Herd Video

Time for the Steelers to move off Mike Tomlin? | The Herd

Ben Roethlisberger said on a podcast that Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin "needs a fresh start". Colin Cowherd asks if it’s time for the Steelers and Tomlin to part ways.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a bit prickly with the media on Sunday after the team’s 27-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens, which put them back into first place in the AFC North.

Rodgers scored his first rushing touchdown since the end of the 2022 season while he was with the Green Bay Packers. He was 23-of-34 with 284 passing yards. He also had a touchdown pass.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Rodgers runs for TD

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

He was asked after the game what the victory meant as noise about the Steelers’ playoff chances and Mike Tomlin’s future clouded the week heading into the pivotal matchup.

"Means maybe you guys will shut the hell up for a week," he said.

Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf echoed Rodgers’ strong sentiments.

"We knew not to pay attention to any outside noise," Metcalf said via ESPN. "Coach T is a great leader for us, and he's done nothing but take the bullets for us. Even when we're high and when we're low, he's always come in every day, has been steady and stayed the same, always motivated us to always play our best ball, and that's what he did last week.

Jubilant Aaron Rodgers chats up Mike Tomlin

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) leave the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

TITANS PLAYERS MOCK SHEDEUR SANDERS AFTER BROWNS' CRUCIAL TURNOVER

"We knew what was at stake — first place in this heated rivalry, and yeah, the better team came out on top."

Metcalf led the team with seven catches for 148 yards. Jaylen Warren had three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Tomlin, whose future with the Steelers has been a hot topic of debate over the week, was ecstatic about the win.

"Awesome team win," Tomlin said. "I’m just appreciative of the effort of the men in that locker room. It’s classic Steelers vs. Ravens."

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh will have a game against the surging Miami Dolphins next Monday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue