Titans players mock Shedeur Sanders after Browns' crucial turnover

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders got a taste of his own medicine on Sunday after a late turnover in a game against the Tennessee Titans.

Sanders threw a short pass to running back Dylan Sampson in the fourth quarter. Sampson lost the ball, and it was recovered by linebacker Cedric Gray, which helped set up a crucial touchdown late in the game. Gray and the rest of his teammates went down to the end zone and mocked the rookie quarterback.

Titans players held up their wrists to do Sanders’ watch flex celebration, which he’s been doing after big moments since he was at Colorado. Sanders did it multiple times as he made big plays against the Titans. Cleveland just couldn’t hold on and lost the game 32-29.

Sanders finished 23-of-42 with 364 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. He also had a pivotal interception in the game, which also set up a Titans touchdown.

"He fought throughout the game, which we knew he would," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "With any young player, there’s going to be ups and downs, and I thought there were some really, really, really good moments. He’ll keep learning from some of the plays that he wants back, but some really good moments."

One of Sanders’ touchdown passes was a 60-yarder to Jerry Jeudy.

Sanders acknowledged that they had a small tiff during last week’s loss against the San Francisco 49ers, but they got on the same page for the score.

"Obviously, me and Jerry had that dispute or whatever last week. But I have faith in him, he has faith in me, and everybody put everything aside," Sanders said. "It was truly exciting being able to connect with him, because I know the season hasn’t gone the way he wanted to this year."

