Aaron Rodgers will 'definitely' retire with Packers, unsure of timeline

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know how much longer he’ll continue to play in the NFL but he does know that he plans to remain with the Green Bay Packers for the duration of his career.

Following the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Rodgers talked to reporters about his plans for the future, saying he "definitely" plans to retire a Packer .

"We needed to lower the cap number significantly in order to sign some other players, so that was obviously important," Rodgers said of his three-year contract extension . "I understand how the deal is portrayed – to me, it feels like a one-year plus a two, plus a one so there will be decisions after this year for sure."

This offseason is in stark contrast to last year when Rodgers skipped out on OTAs before eventually committing to the 2021 season. But the veteran quarterback said there are no hard feelings heading into the new season.

"Look, some conversations had to be had and I’m glad they were had and I appreciated the honesty and there were some very direct conversations and I haven’t really shied away from conflict during my time here because I feel like it leads to a resolution that’s usually positive for the organization and for everybody involved."

He continued: "As someone who loves this franchise so much, I felt it was important to share my opinions about certain things and my vision for how this place can continue to improve long after I’m done."

