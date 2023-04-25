Aaron Rodgers bids heartfelt farewell to Packers after 18 seasons: 'I will see you again Green Bay'

Aaron Rodgers will be introduced as a member of the New York Jets on Wednesday, but before that could be done, the veteran NFL quarterback penned a heartfelt goodbye to the franchise, fans, and city he called home for nearly two decades.

Rodgers, 39, posted a lengthy farewell to his Instagram on Tuesday, just one day after news of a trade between the Packers and Jets was announced following weeks of speculation over what Rodgers’ future in the NFL would look like.

"I'm not sure it's possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the [Packers], our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold," Rodgers wrote.

"I grew up in Green Bay, drafted at 21, fell in love with the game, met some lifelong friends, and take with me memories that will last a lifetime. I'm grateful to the late Ted Thompson for drafting me, for my head coaches, especially the 13 years with [Dallas Cowboys head coach] Mike McCarthy, and the last 4 with Matt LaFleur."

A four-time NFL MVP, including back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021, Rodgers played 18 seasons in Green Bay after first getting drafted by the organization with the No. 24 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

He spent three years as a backup to Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who made a similar move to the AFC East in 2008.

Rodgers has made 22 playoff appearances, culminating in his lone Super Bowl title in 2010.

"To the fans, THANK YOU, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB," Rodgers continued.

"To my teammates, I love you all, and am thankful for the moments on and off the field that brought us close. I played with legends, I played with friends; thanks for believing in me and having my back always."

The Jets are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET when they will introduce Rodgers as their new quarterback, but as the veteran told fans in his post on Tuesday: "This is not the end for us."

"I will see you again Green Bay, you'll always have my heart."