Aaron Judge's homerless streak extends to career-high 16 games

Judge’s court is in recess in the Bronx.

Aaron Judge has not hit a home run in a career-high 16 games as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 2-1 in 10 innings on Thursday.

Judge went 1-4 with a single and a walk in the win, while hitting into multiple hard outs.

The Yankees captain hit a first inning drive that Wilyer Abreu caught in front of the right-field wall and a 104.7 mph grounder that third baseman Rafael Devers grabbed with a spinning stop and turned into an inning-ending double play in the fifth inning.

After hitting two home runs against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 26, the six-time All-Star is hitting .204 (11 for 54) with 22 strikeouts in his last 15 games.

The prior longest homerless streak of Judge’s career came during his rookie season, when he did not leave the yard in 15 games from Aug. 17 through Sept. 2 in 2017.

Before his current drought, Judge was on a torrid pace, hitting nine home runs over 10 prior games, making people wonder if he had a chance to break his own American League record for most home runs in a season that he set in 2022 with 62 home runs.

Despite his recent slump, Judge is still having an incredible season that could see him win his second American League MVP award in three years.

The Yankees center fielder is hitting .319 while leading the big leagues with 51 home runs and 126 RBIs.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is impressed with how Judge has avoided slumps like these throughout this season.

"Homers, even for guys like him, they still come in bunches, and you’re going to have those stretches," Boone said. "I guess it’s amazing that he has avoided those. But, I mean, that’s just a testament to how good of a hitter and how much power he has, but I thought he had good at-bats tonight and almost got one."

Despite not hitting home runs as of late, his teammates know they will come for Judge soon.

"He’s getting base hits. He's getting on base. He’s creating traffic," starting pitcher Nestor Cortes said. "The homers haven’t been there, but I know they'll come. He's a big boy."

Cortes pitched five innings, allowing one run while striking out nine hitters in the Yankees win on Thursday.

With their extra-innings win, the Yankees now hold a two-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.

The Yankees will look to expand their American League East lead when they play the Red Sox again on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

