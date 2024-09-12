Ex-Yankees infielder Tyler Austin suffers freak injury with Japanese club

Former New York Yankees infielder Tyler Austin, who plays in the Japanese Central League, suffered a freak injury while he was changing his jersey.

The Yokohama DeNA BayStars player hurt his head while he was making a uniform change, according to Yahoo Japan on Tuesday.

He was changing his jersey after he slid headfirst into home plate and was thrown out on the play. Austin was replaced in the seventh inning of the game.

Yokohama is in fourth place in the Central League this season, behind the Yomiuri Giants, Hiroshima Toyo Carp and Hanshin Tigers.

Austin, 33, was once a highly routed prospect in the Yankees’ organization. New York selected him in the 13th round of the 2010 draft and was ranked as one of the top 75 prospects before the start of the 2013 season.

He never caught on with the Yankees and never became a roster mainstay. He was traded to the Minnesota Twins in July 2018 in a deal that included New York pitcher Lance Lynn.

He played for the Twins, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers. He joined Yokohama in 2020 after his time with the Brewers was finished.

This year, he seemed to have found his footing. He is hitting .318 with 22 home runs and 60 RBI.