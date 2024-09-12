Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Ex-Yankees infielder Tyler Austin suffers freak injury with Japanese club

Austin plays for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the Japanese Central League

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Former New York Yankees infielder Tyler Austin, who plays in the Japanese Central League, suffered a freak injury while he was changing his jersey.

The Yokohama DeNA BayStars player hurt his head while he was making a uniform change, according to Yahoo Japan on Tuesday.

He was changing his jersey after he slid headfirst into home plate and was thrown out on the play. Austin was replaced in the seventh inning of the game.

Yokohama is in fourth place in the Central League this season, behind the Yomiuri Giants, Hiroshima Toyo Carp and Hanshin Tigers.

Tyler Austin with the Giants

San Francisco Giants first baseman Tyler Austin, #19, rests in the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco on June 30, 2019. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Austin, 33, was once a highly routed prospect in the Yankees’ organization. New York selected him in the 13th round of the 2010 draft and was ranked as one of the top 75 prospects before the start of the 2013 season.

He never caught on with the Yankees and never became a roster mainstay. He was traded to the Minnesota Twins in July 2018 in a deal that included New York pitcher Lance Lynn.

He played for the Twins, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers. He joined Yokohama in 2020 after his time with the Brewers was finished.

Tyler Austin vs Blue Jays

Apr 20, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Tyler Austin, #26, runs the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Yankee Stadium in New York City on April 20, 2018. (Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)

This year, he seemed to have found his footing. He is hitting .318 with 22 home runs and 60 RBI.

