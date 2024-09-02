Aaron Judge home run record plaque gets stolen so many times it won't be replaced anymore

A plaque commemorating Aaron Judge's historic 62nd home run of the 2022 season at Globe Life Field in Texas was stolen for the second time, and now will not be replaced again, according to WFAN's Justin Shackil.

Judge famously broke the American League single-season home run record against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in the penultimate game of the 2022 season. Judge's home run came in the first inning of a nightcap to a double header on the second to last day of the season. The ball, which broke the record last set by former Yankee Roger Maris in 1961, traveled to deep right field and was caught by 35-year-old Cory Youmans in section 31, row 1, seat 3.

That's where the plaque was located both times it was placed there, but now there's just a dollop of cement where the tribute once stood.

The Rangers said a third plaque will not be put up, per Shackil.

It is not the first theft of memorabilia from historic Yankees moments. In 2014, several of Yankees legend Yogi Berra's World Series rings and two MVP plaques were stolen from a museum at the Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Judge and the Yankees return to Globe Life Field on Monday for a three-game series against the Rangers. Judge comes into the series on pace to challenge his 2022 home run record. Judge currently has 51 home runs with 25 games left in the season.

At this point in 2022 Judge had already smacked 55 home runs, but Judge has been hitting a hotter pace than he did that year since the end of April, after an unusually slow start for the Yankees captain.

Still, even if Judge is able to hit 60 this year, he would become the third player with multiple 60-homer seasons, joining Sammy Sosa (three) and Mark McGwire (two).

Only two players in the history of the game have matched or exceeded each of Judge’s slash line totals from this season while also hitting at least 50 homers, and both came before MLB’s integration. Babe Ruth did it three times. The right-handed-hitting Jimmie Foxx did it once, for the 1932 Philadelphia Athletics.

