76ers' James Harden ejected for below-the-belt blow against Nets

Harden finished with 21 points in Game 3

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was ejected in Game 3 of their first-round series against his former Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Looking to drive toward the bucket late in the third quarter, Harden appeared to deliver a low-blow on Nets' Royce O'Neale.

The referees looked at the replays and ruled it a Flagrant 2 foul, which is an automatic ejection.

James Harden against Nets

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles against Royce O'Neale #00 of the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Barclays Center on April 20, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

It looked as if Harden was just trying to create some separation, and the shot to the groin was inadvertent, but officials didn't take it that way.

However, the ejection was heavily scrutinized, and Harden's shot didn't seem like the worst of the night.

James Harden dribbling

Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden looks to pass the ball during the first half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Just a few minutes after tip-off, Joel Embiid appeared to kick Nic Claxton in the groin area after the latter dunked on and stepped over him, yet he was only assessed a Flagrant 1 and remained in the game. The two sides had to be separated after the incident.

The Nets were winning 80-76 late in the third when Harden was done for the night, as Brooklyn had overcome a 13-point deficit.

However, Philly was able to make a comeback of their own and take Game 3 with a 102-97 win.

James Harden layup

Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden (1) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe (20) during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2023, in New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Philadelphia leads the series three games to nothing and are one victory away from moving onto the second round.