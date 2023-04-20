76ers' James Harden ejected for below-the-belt blow against Nets

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was ejected in Game 3 of their first-round series against his former Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Looking to drive toward the bucket late in the third quarter, Harden appeared to deliver a low-blow on Nets' Royce O'Neale.

The referees looked at the replays and ruled it a Flagrant 2 foul, which is an automatic ejection.

It looked as if Harden was just trying to create some separation, and the shot to the groin was inadvertent, but officials didn't take it that way.

However, the ejection was heavily scrutinized, and Harden's shot didn't seem like the worst of the night.

Just a few minutes after tip-off, Joel Embiid appeared to kick Nic Claxton in the groin area after the latter dunked on and stepped over him, yet he was only assessed a Flagrant 1 and remained in the game. The two sides had to be separated after the incident.

The Nets were winning 80-76 late in the third when Harden was done for the night, as Brooklyn had overcome a 13-point deficit.

However, Philly was able to make a comeback of their own and take Game 3 with a 102-97 win.

Philadelphia leads the series three games to nothing and are one victory away from moving onto the second round.