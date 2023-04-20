Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LeBron James
Published

LeBron James appears to keep Twitter verification; Elon Musk admits he’s ‘paying for a few personally’

Musk said Thursday he is paying for some accounts 'personally'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Twitter went through with its promise to remove blue checkmarks from legacy verified accounts on Thursday, but Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who previously said he would not pay for the new subscription service, appeared to have survived the social media purge. 

Enes Kanter Freedom called out the NBA player in a tweet after Twitter indicated James kept his verification by subscribing to Twitter Blue and providing his phone number. 

LeBron James guard by David Roddy

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies forward David Roddy (27) during the second half of Game 2 of a first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Memphis. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

James said last month he would not be spending the money to keep his verification, a decision several other notable figures made. 

LEBRON JAMES OUT ON ELON MUSK'S TWITTER VERIFICATION PLAN: 'I AIN'T PAYING'

But, according to some of those same people, an indication they paid for the service to keep their blue checkmark may not be accurate. 

Famed author Stephen King refused early on to pay for the subscription, but on Thursday his account indicated that he had. 

Elon Musk in Washington state

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the Satellite Conference and Exhibition in Washington March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

King tweeted that he had not paid for the subscription. 

Elon Musk seemingly offered a reason why on Thursday afternoon, responding to reports that he’s offered some accounts a complimentary subscription. 

"I’m paying for a few personally," Musk said in a tweet. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LeBron James plays in Game 2

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs April 19, 2023, at FedExForum in Memphis.  (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

James’ reps and the Lakers did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Twitter’s press email responded to a message inquiring if James’ account was specifically paid for by Musk with a "poop" emoji, an automated response that has reportedly been generated by the account since March.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.