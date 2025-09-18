49ers legend, Super Bowl champion Jim Fahnhorst dead at 66

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL linebacker Jim Fahnhorst, a member of three Super Bowl-winning teams during his storied run with the San Francisco 49ers, died Wednesday. He was 66.

The 49ers announced Fahnhorst's death Thursday, saying the franchise was left "deeply saddened by the passing."

Fahnhorst recorded 232 tackles and seven interceptions in 82 games over seven seasons with the 49ers. He was in the starting lineup for 39 of those games.

For four seasons, Keith Fahnhorst formed a formidable duo with his younger brother, Jim. The elder Fahnhorst was a 49ers offensive lineman from 1974 to 1987. Keith spent 14 seasons with the 49ers.

He died in 2018. Keith was also 66 at the time of his death.

The Fahnhorst brothers both spent their college football days playing for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Jim was named to the first-team All-Big Ten team in 1981.

He was eventually selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 1982 NFL Draft. He never took the field in a Vikings uniform.

He later played two years in the USFL for two teams before joining his brother and the 49ers.

In 2018, Fahnhorst reflected on his move to San Francisco while the 49ers' training camp was underway, telling the team's official website the decision was a "no-brainer."

