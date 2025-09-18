Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers legend, Super Bowl champion Jim Fahnhorst dead at 66

Jim Fahnhorst won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Former NFL linebacker Jim Fahnhorst, a member of three Super Bowl-winning teams during his storied run with the San Francisco 49ers, died Wednesday. He was 66.

The 49ers announced Fahnhorst's death Thursday, saying the franchise was left "deeply saddened by the passing."

Fahnhorst recorded 232 tackles and seven interceptions in 82 games over seven seasons with the 49ers. He was in the starting lineup for 39 of those games.

49ers helmet

A San Francisco 49ers helmet sits idle during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Jeffrey Becker/Imagn Images)

For four seasons, Keith Fahnhorst formed a formidable duo with his younger brother, Jim. The elder Fahnhorst was a 49ers offensive lineman from 1974 to 1987. Keith spent 14 seasons with the 49ers. 

He died in 2018. Keith was also 66 at the time of his death.

The Fahnhorst brothers both spent their college football days playing for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Jim was named to the first-team All-Big Ten team in 1981.  

Jim Fahnhorst attempts to make a tackle

Ickey Woods (30) of the Cincinnati Bengals carries the ball while being pursued by Jim Fahnhorst (55) of the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XXIII Jan. 22, 1989, at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Fla. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

He was eventually selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 1982 NFL Draft. He never took the field in a Vikings uniform. 

He later played two years in the USFL for two teams before joining his brother and the 49ers.

Jim Fahnhorst makes a tackle

Linebacker Jim Fahnhorst (55) of the San Francisco 49ers tackles Atlanta Falcons quarterback Turk Schonert (14) at Candlestick Park Nov. 23, 1986, in San Francisco.   (George Rose/Getty Images)

In 2018, Fahnhorst reflected on his move to San Francisco while the 49ers' training camp was underway, telling the team's official website the decision was a "no-brainer."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

