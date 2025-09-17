Dale Lolley, who chronicled Steelers for decades, dead at 56

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Steelers organization is filled with heavy hearts this week.

Veteran journalist and longtime contributing writer and editor Dale Lolley has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 56.

Lolley had previously been diagnosed with cancer.

The late 1980s marked the start of what would become Lolley's lengthy career covering the storied NFL franchise.

Lolley had stints at DK Pittsburgh Sports, Steelers Digest and other publications during his standout career. In 2022, he became a Steelers contributor.

"I've spent more than half of my life covering the team. If I'm not writing about them, I'm talking about them. It's what I do," Dale noted on Steelers.com in 2022. "There have been hundreds of wins and losses, plenty of AFC Championship games, Super Bowl wins and losses along the way. And thousands of stories. At the end of the day, it's always about the stories."

Lolley also worked as a fill-in host during select Steelers Radio Network broadcasts in 2008. By 2014, he was the full-time host of a weekday show and podcast.

Lolley, a Fryburg, Pennsylvania, native, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. The university said losing Lolley left the community "deeply saddened."

"Dale Lolley was a highly talented and passionately enthusiastic chronicler of thousands of stories enjoyed by Steelers Nation for over three decades. UPJ expresses its deepest condolences to his wife, Amy, and their three children, as well as to all friends and Steelers fans who have been informed and entertained by this consummate master storyteller," Jem Spectar, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown president, said in a statement.

Lolley is survived by his wife, Amy, and their three children.

