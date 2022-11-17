Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers Kyle Shanahan talks Jimmy Garoppolo's cheerleader interaction: 'it's a tough life he's got to live'

Garoppolo got plenty of attention from the Warriors cheerleaders

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan joked about Jimmy Garoppolo’s interaction with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders on Monday night.

Garoppolo was sitting next to George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk at the Chase Center as the Warriors took on the San Antonio Spurs. Every Warriors cheerleader came up to personally greet Garoppolo as they walked off the floor. His teammates only received minimal interaction.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, #10, smiles after the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. 

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, #10, smiles after the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Shanahan joked in an interview on KNBR radio on Wednesday he was not surprised about it.

"It's a normal thing. I've been at fundraisers with him, and it's a tough life he's got to live," he said on the "Murphy & Mac" show. "It's unbelievable. I've seen it before, though, so it doesn't surprise me."

SAQUON BARKLEY GIVES DANIEL JONES ICONIC MICHAEL VICK-BASED NICKNAME

Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk attend the San Antonio Spurs game against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 14, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk attend the San Antonio Spurs game against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 14, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco. (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Shanahan was then asked about the other three offensive players only receiving the minimal interactions.

"They're decent-looking guys, right? Hey play for us. They're nothing. ... If you want to not be noticed, just sit next to [Garoppolo]."

Kittle insisted separately on 95.7 The Game all the women came to say hello to everyone but joked they left McCaffrey "out to dry."

From left to right, San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

From left to right, San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The best part about that, too, that wasn't the Golden State dancers," Kittle said on the "Damon & Ratto" show. "That was the—I'm not gonna say elderly—I'm going to say the older dancers that came up to say 'Hi' to us, which made it 10 times better. Because they were all just the biggest fans. I will say, they were all very, very infatuated with Jimmy G."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.