San Francisco 49ers
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo receives ton of attention from Warriors cheerleaders

Garoppolo's 49ers are closing in on the NFC West lead

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was sitting courtside for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Garoppolo was fresh off a win against the Los Angeles Chargers, and everybody who was at the Chase Center wanted a little piece of the handsome superstar quarterback, including some Warriors cheerleaders.

From left to right, San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

From left to right, San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

After one of their performances, some members of the squad came over to greet Garoppolo as they were walking off the court. They gave Garoppolo fist bumps as they ran off. George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk were there too but only received minimal interaction compared to their teammate.

San Francisco does deserve the attention right now.

San Francisco 49ers players, left to right, running back Christian McCaffrey, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside during the second quarter between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center in San Francisco Nov. 14, 2022.

San Francisco 49ers players, left to right, running back Christian McCaffrey, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside during the second quarter between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center in San Francisco Nov. 14, 2022. (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

Garoppolo got the 49ers back to within one game of the Seattle Seahawks for a tie in the NFC West. Garoppolo had 240 passing yards on 19-of-28 passing and had a rushing touchdown. In eight games this season since he took over from an injured Trey Lance, Garoppolo threw for 1,931 yards, 11 touchdown passes and only four interceptions.

McCaffrey, who was acquired from the Carolina Panthers, had 38 yards on 14 carries and four catches for 39 yards in the win. Kittle had one catch for 21 yards.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, #10, smiles after the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. 

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, #10, smiles after the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco moved to 5-4 on the season with the 22-16 win Sunday night. The Chargers fell to 5-4.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.