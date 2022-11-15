49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo receives ton of attention from Warriors cheerleaders

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was sitting courtside for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Garoppolo was fresh off a win against the Los Angeles Chargers, and everybody who was at the Chase Center wanted a little piece of the handsome superstar quarterback, including some Warriors cheerleaders.

After one of their performances, some members of the squad came over to greet Garoppolo as they were walking off the court. They gave Garoppolo fist bumps as they ran off. George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk were there too but only received minimal interaction compared to their teammate.

San Francisco does deserve the attention right now.

Garoppolo got the 49ers back to within one game of the Seattle Seahawks for a tie in the NFC West. Garoppolo had 240 passing yards on 19-of-28 passing and had a rushing touchdown. In eight games this season since he took over from an injured Trey Lance, Garoppolo threw for 1,931 yards, 11 touchdown passes and only four interceptions.

McCaffrey, who was acquired from the Carolina Panthers, had 38 yards on 14 carries and four catches for 39 yards in the win. Kittle had one catch for 21 yards.

San Francisco moved to 5-4 on the season with the 22-16 win Sunday night. The Chargers fell to 5-4.