49ers' Kyle Shanahan eager to move on from chatter about Brock Purdy’s poor performance: 'I'm so exhausted'

The 49ers are widely viewed as a Super Bowl contender with one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, but questions continue to swirl about 2022 seventh-round draft pick Brock Purdy.

The Niners started off the 2023 season on a five-game winning streak but then lost three straight as Purdy began to struggle.

Purdy and the 49ers did manage to bounce back from a turbulent October, and the second-year quarterback was mentioned in league MVP conversations.

The Niners hosted 2019 league MVP Lamar Jackson and the surging Baltimore Ravens on Christmas night, and Purdy finished the game with a career-high four interceptions as the Ravens blew out the 49ers in Santa Clara.

Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the 49ers, said Purdy's response to the turnovers was important.

On Friday, Shanahan fielded questions about how the quarterback had responded to the interceptions in the days since the disappointing loss. But Shanahan seems to have grown tired of discussing Purdy's lackluster performance.

"Yeah, he was great," Shanahan said. "I think, no offense to you, but I’m so exhausted talking about the interceptions from our last game. But it’s been like any other week and like any other play. He goes through each play one at a time and tries to do as best he can."

Purdy's turnover issues have come in streaks this year. Eight of his 11 interceptions have happened in three games. Shanahan said Purdy is not the type of player to shy away from owning up to any mistake he makes.

"He's always going to take responsibility. He doesn't just do it because he knows how to talk to the media. That's how he looks at things. He always looks inward first, and he genuinely feels that way. Sometimes, I think he's too hard on himself in terms of that. Not too hard on himself, that's just how he is," Shanahan noted.

The seventh-year Niners coach also applauded the quarterback's ability to avoid frustration.

"But it's cool that he never shows frustration. I think it's pretty easy for him because I don't think he has a lot of frustration with other people. I think he always looks at what he can do better."

Purdy has 24 career NFL starts and won two playoff games last season. The former Iowa State signal-caller has thrown 42 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his young career.

He injured his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in the first quarter of the NFC championship game loss to the Eagles last season.