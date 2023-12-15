Brock Purdy pays no mind to Cam Newton calling him a 'game-manager'

Cam Newton recently came under fire for calling San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy a "game-manager."

The 2015 NFL MVP said the same for Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff, adding that they were not "game-changers."

The argument is rather strongest in Purdy's case. The final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft helped the Niners to an NFC championship appearance last season, and they are 10-3 this season.

However, Newton and many others believe that Purdy is riding the coattails of Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Kyle Shanahan, an elite offensive line and stagnant defense.

"When I think about the 49ers, it's not Brock Purdy. This is Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, that unbelievable defensing line, Kyle Shanahan," Newton said in a video on X, formerly Twitter, early Friday morning.

"As an organization, going into the offseason, our main emphasis on trying to decide a quarterback is ‘We gotta go find us another [Aaron Rodgers], the next Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson . . . ." he continued. "They don't say ‘I’m going into the draft to find another Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Jared Goff or Tua Tagovailoa."

Newton tried to convince his followers that the term doesn't have a negative connotation, but just about everyone would agree.

But Purdy is just ignoring Newton altogether. He was asked on Thursday whether he considered himself a "game-manager."

"I don’t know. I don’t want to comment on that," he said Thursday, via PFF." Like I said, I’m playing quarterback, trying to win games, and we’ll see at the end of all of it."

Say what you want about Purdy, but he is having one heck of a season numbers-wise. His 70.2 completion percentage ranks atop the league among qualified QBs, and his 3,553 passing yards are the third-most, putting him right in the MVP conversation.

Whether that's due to surrounding talent or not is moot. He and the Niners are easily Super Bowl contenders, which not many can say.